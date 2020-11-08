1/1
Helen L. Crumbling
1931 - 2020
Helen L. Crumbling

York - Helen L. (Pfeiffer) Crumbling, 89, passed away Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Manor Care Kingston. She was the wife of Joseph C. Crumbling. They celebrated 69 years of marriage on February 3, 2020.

Helen was born in York on July 31, 1931, daughter of Anthony and Mary (Feeser) Pfeiffer.

She is survived by her husband Joseph and three children, Bryan Crumbling, Lynn Lauer and Mitch Crumbling and his wife Steph. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law Jeff.

Her Grandchildren Shawn Lauer and wife Angie, Lauren Leicht and husband Kory, Bennett Crumbling and wife Gabi, Leah Crumbling, Lynn Crumbling and wife Jen and Krista Crumbling. Her Great Grandchildren Dylan, Cecilia, Evan, Camryn, Birdie, Imogen, Griffin and Kerry III.

You are gone but thank you for all the good things you have left behind in our hearts.

There will be a private gathering at the convenience of the family.






Published in York Daily Record on Nov. 8, 2020.
