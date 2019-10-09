|
|
Helen L. Eichelberger
East Berlin - Helen L. Eichelberger, 78, of East Berlin passed away September 27, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. She was born January 21,1941 in Washington Twp., daughter of the late Elmer and Beatrice (Elicker) Eichelberger.
Helen was a long time member of Bermudian Church of The Brethren.
She was preceded in death by a brother Dale Eichelberger of East Berlin; sister Joyce Warren of York, and two nieces.
Surviving are a brother Ralph Eichelberger and wife Violet of Collegeville, PA, sisters Nancy Seim of Edgewood, MD and Lois J. Eichelberger of Warsaw, IN, sister in law Joyce Eichelberger and brother in law Charles F. (Butch) Warren III, both of York; Several nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00am at her church, 279 Bermudian Church Road East Berlin, PA. Officiating Pastor Larry Dentler and Pastor Georgia Markey. Visitation will be from 10:00am to time of service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Deacon Fund of her church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019