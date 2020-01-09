Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Helen L. Hinkle

Helen L. Hinkle Obituary
Helen L. Hinkle

Dover - Helen L. (Kreiser) Hinkle, 91, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Providence Place Senior Living. She was the wife of the late Carl E. Hinkle. The couple were married for 59 years before his passing in January 2008.

Born on December 15, 1928 in York, she was a daughter of the late Marlet J. and Myrtle C. (Bare) Kreiser. Helen worked as a secretary at Goodling Electric until her retirement in 1973. She was a life member of Madison Avenue Church of the Brethren. Helen enjoyed spending her time reading. She loved animals, especially dogs and cats.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Carla Fair and husband, Robert and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a brother, Marlet 'Bud' J. Kreiser, Jr. and an aunt, Margaret Bare.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Greenmount Cemetery, 721 Carlisle Ave, York. Officiating will be Reverend Dr. Eddie D. D. Miller. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406, or to Gifts to Penn Medicine's Department of Neurology c/o Development, 3535 Market St, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
