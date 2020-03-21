|
Helen L. (McSwine) Mattox
Wrightsville - Graveside services for Helen will be on Tuesday, March 24 at 11 am, at Salem Community Cemetery (near Martinsville). All attending please meet at the cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held on her birthday, July 11, 2020, a time to share memories with the family. The time and place will be announced one week before.
Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion is assisting with the arrangements.
www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020