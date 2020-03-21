Services
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
717-244-4567
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Salem Community Cemetery
across the street from 460 Salem Church Road
Windsor, PA
Helen L. (McSwine) Mattox

Helen L. (McSwine) Mattox Obituary
Helen L. (McSwine) Mattox

Wrightsville - Graveside services for Helen will be on Tuesday, March 24 at 11 am, at Salem Community Cemetery (near Martinsville). All attending please meet at the cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held on her birthday, July 11, 2020, a time to share memories with the family. The time and place will be announced one week before.

Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion is assisting with the arrangements.

www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020
