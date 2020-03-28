|
Helen L. McWilliams
Springettsbury Twp. - Helen L. McWilliams, age 95, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 6:53 PM Friday, March 27, 2020, at Autumn House East. She was the wife of the late Navin D. McWilliams, Jr.
Born February 28, 1925 in York, the only child of the late W. Gilbert and Helen (Kehn) Bahn, she was a graduate of York Junior College. She had worked as a case worker for the Pennsylvania Department of Public Assistance and also in antiques and fine arts at the York Fair. She was a member of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, and was a former member of the Matinee Music Club as well as the GLOW Club.
Mrs. McWilliams is survived by a son, Navin D. McWilliams, III, of York.
Private funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 Friday, April 3, 2020, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Stanley Reep, officiating. Burial will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Shrewsbury. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York Junior College Scholarship Fund, 442 Country Club Road, York PA 17403; or to the Metropolitan Opera, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023; or to the York County Agricultural Society, 334 Carlisle Road, York PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020