Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Springettsbury Twp. - Helen L. Melhorn, age 88, of Springettsburgy Township, York, died at 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Brunswick at Longstown. She was the wife of the late Paul E. Melhorn, Jr.

Born on August 13, 1930 in York, the daughter of the late Harvey C. and Mabel E. Senft, she was a 1948 graduate of William Penn High School. She retired as a Loan Officer from the former Stanreco Credit Union and the Greater York Credit Union where she worked for eight years. Mrs. Melhorn was also a member of Yorkshire United Methodist.

Mrs. Melhorn is survived by a daughter, Nancy L. Lloyd, and her husband David of York; a son, Michael K. Melhorn of Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren, Kelli S. Kashner, Taylor A. Melhorn, Jennifer L. Cesarano, and Joseph P. Lloyd; and five great grandchildren, Kaden and Kaylee Kashner, Joseph Cesarano, and Logan and Cameron Lloyd. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Carl, Glenn, Wayne, and Lavere Senft.

Funeral services will be private. Private burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Yorkshire United Methodist Church, 125 Edgewood Road, York, PA 17402.

In memory of Mrs. Melhorn, do a good deed, hug a friend, visit an elderly person, say a prayer, or perform a random act of kindness.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019
