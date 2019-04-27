Helen L. Sandrock



Manchester Twp - Helen L. Sandrock, age 93, of Manchester Township, York, died at 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran-The Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the widow of the Rev. Alfred Sandrock who preceded her in death in 2007.



Helen was a daughter of the late John and Laverna (Askins) Dickel of New Bloomfield. She graduated from Lebanon Valley College and was a member of Mount Zion United Church of Christ. She devoted her life to helping family and especially as a helpmate to her Pastor-husband.



She is survived by a sister, Barbara Claycomb, and her husband Robert of York; two children, Stephen Sandrock, and his wife Saundra of Fairfax, Virginia, and Catherine Shoenfelt, and her husband Carter of York Haven; two grandchildren, Troy Eisenberger, and his wife Andrea of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Rebecca Slavinsky, and her husband Edward of Harrisburg; four great grandchildren, Samuel, Luis, and Daniel Eisenberger, and Savannah Slavinsky; and four step grandchildren, Ashley Martin, and her husband Micah, Marc Shoenfelt, and his wife Jaime, and Kevin Maurer, and Jennifer Maurer.



Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .



