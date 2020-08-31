Helen L. Stein



Huntingdon - Helen L. Stein passed away on August 23 at Westminster Woods in Huntingdon, PA. She would have been 94 years old.



She was the wife of the late Harry E. Stein of Red Lion, PA. Helen was born September 3, 1926, and was the daughter of Jacob and Beatrice (Smeltzer) Crumling of East Prospect, PA.



Helen was a graduate of Wrightsville High School Class of 1944 and a graduate of the Thompson Business School of York, PA.



During her career, she was employed in the office of the American Chain and Cable in York, PA. She later served as head dietician of cafeteria food service for Dallastown Area High School. After leaving the school system, Helen was employed by the Colonial Manner Nursing Home and Rehab Centerin York, PA. And, prior to her retirement, she became the Director of Activities for the Lutheran Nursing and Rehab Center in York, PA.



After retiring, Helen and her husband Harry moved to Bradenton, Florida where they lived until Harry passed away in 2005. She returned to York, PA for a number of years and then moved to Graystone Manor in Huntingdon, PA to be near her eldest son.



Helen was a former member of Ellenton UMC, Ellenton, FL, Bethlehem UMC, Dallastown, PA, and First UMC, Huntingdon, PA. She recently began attending services at the Community Chapel of Hesston.



Helen was preceded in death by her siblings, Glenn Crumling, Irene Ritz and Nancy Keller of East Prospect. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Lucille Crumling of East Prospect.



Helen is survived by her eldest son, Gregory S. Stein and his wife, Yvonne of Huntingdon, PA. She was preceded in death by her second son, Craig B. Stein and his wife Roxane of Red Lion, PA.



She leaves behind 4 grandchildren: Tracey T. Abel and fiancé Fred Hess, York, PA. James E. Stein and wife Michelle of Houston, TX. Crystal Sauls and husband Joseph. Chelsea Pettigrew and husband John. All of Red Lion, PA.



Helen had 5 great-grandchildren: Rachel, Jack and Kate Stein, Houston, TX. Camdyn Zielinski and Craig Sauls of Red Lion, PA.



Throughout her life, Helen had a passion for entertaining, playing bridge, golfing, bike riding, baking wedding cakes and most of all her family, the source of her strength.



A memorial service and burial will be at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's honor to the Salvation Army of Huntingdon. (Huntingdon Worship & Service Center 2514-2518 Shadyside Avenue Huntingdon, PA 16652)









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store