Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Helen L. (Blouse) Waltemyer

York - Helen L. (Blouse) Waltemyer, 91 of York, passed away peacefully at Manor Care - Dallastown, on Wednesday, February 26.

She is survived by her two children, Lori A. Kohler and her husband Randy and Gregory Maust and his wife Debbie. She is also survived by three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

All services are private and at the convenience of the family.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of the arrangements.

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
