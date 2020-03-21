Services
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
717-244-4567
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Salem Community Cemetery
across the street from 460 Salem Church Road
Windsor, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Mattox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Louise (McSwine) Mattox


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Louise (McSwine) Mattox Obituary
Helen Louise (McSwine) Mattox

Wrightsville - Helen Mattox, 75, died Thursday, March 19, at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Joseph Lee Mattox, who made her smile and gave her some of the happiest times of her life. She missed him every day.

Born July 11, 1944 in Windsor, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Ida McSwine of Red Lion.

Mrs. Mattox nearly died giving birth to her only child, the late Robin Sue Combs of Thomasville. When the doctors told Mrs. Mattox to go home and rest with her new baby, she instead went to the fields to pick tomatoes on her hands and knees. Her work ethic and service to others defined her life.

She leaves a brother, Barry E. McSwine of Windsor. She also leaves a grandson, Michael P. Kauffman of Red Lion, to whom she was a devoted caregiver, and a granddaughter, Christina Kauffman of York, who was her movie-night pal and sidekick for garbage picking until they outlawed large trash day.

Mrs. Mattox was a humanitarian who could never understand or accept people mistreating other people. She was a supporter of Native people and enjoyed attending powwows. She was fiercely independent, a parsimonious Pennsylvania Dutch and Irish woman who was inadvertently the most eco-friendly person in York County. She was a kind-hearted person who people remembered meeting because she was genuine and engaged.

She climbed trees well into her 70s and she would want you to do the same. She loved to laugh and had a sparkle in her eye when she smiled, and she will be deeply missed.

Due to current crowd-size restrictions, the family will have a graveside service on Tuesday, March 24 at 11 am. All planning to attend should meet at Salem Community Cemetery (near Martinsville). The church address is 460 Salem Church Road, Windsor, the cemetery is across the street. Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements. A celebration of life service will be held on her birthday, July 11, 2020. The location and time of the service will be published in a follow up obituary, the week before the celebration.

In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness in her memory.

www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -