Helen M. Weyant
York - Helen M. (Kindig) Weyant, 92, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Francis L. Weyant, whom passed in 2002.
Born on July 8, 1927 in York, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Helen M. (Schroder) Kindig. Helen was a member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, where she was also a member of the Ladies Aid. Helen was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and stayed in contact with the Class of 1945 at William Penn High School. Helen loved to spend her time knitting and tending to flowers.
Helen is survived by a son, David S. Weyant and wife, Sharon of Dover; a daughter, Jill Weyant of York; a grandchild, Summer Jackson; two grandchildren, Cohen and Kylea; a sister, Phyllis K. Briley of Texas and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 2 PM on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Danielle Neff. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the , Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 17, 2019