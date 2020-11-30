1/1
Helen Marie Kerns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Marie Kerns

York - Helen Marie Kerns, 95, of York died November 28, 2020 at Providence Place, Dover. She was the wife of the late David A. Kerns who died March 1, 2004 after 54 years of marriage.

Born February 6, 1925 in York, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Jennie (Hoffman) Richards.

Helen was a lifelong member of the former West York Missionary Church. Helen had many wonderful friends at the Church and also on Stanton Street in West York where she resided her entire life prior to moving to Providence Place.

Helen is survived by her 2 daughters, Joy C. and her husband, Ken Karns of Phoenix, AZ and Tammy L. and her husband, Chris Distefano of York; 2 sons, David A. Kerns, II of York and Douglas S. Kerns of York, a step-daughter, Dawn L. Kerns of Phoenix, AZ; 7 grandchildren, Little Davey, Teena, Scott, Megan, Christopher, Abby, and Nick; 8 great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter; and 2 expected great great granddaughters in February 2021. She is also survived by her sister, Lois and her husband, Herbert Herr of York.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York with the Rev. Ralph L. Miller, Chaplain of Providence Place, officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside should meet at the entrance to the cemetery at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.

wwww.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved