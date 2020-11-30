Helen Marie Kerns
York - Helen Marie Kerns, 95, of York died November 28, 2020 at Providence Place, Dover. She was the wife of the late David A. Kerns who died March 1, 2004 after 54 years of marriage.
Born February 6, 1925 in York, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Jennie (Hoffman) Richards.
Helen was a lifelong member of the former West York Missionary Church. Helen had many wonderful friends at the Church and also on Stanton Street in West York where she resided her entire life prior to moving to Providence Place.
Helen is survived by her 2 daughters, Joy C. and her husband, Ken Karns of Phoenix, AZ and Tammy L. and her husband, Chris Distefano of York; 2 sons, David A. Kerns, II of York and Douglas S. Kerns of York, a step-daughter, Dawn L. Kerns of Phoenix, AZ; 7 grandchildren, Little Davey, Teena, Scott, Megan, Christopher, Abby, and Nick; 8 great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter; and 2 expected great great granddaughters in February 2021. She is also survived by her sister, Lois and her husband, Herbert Herr of York.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York with the Rev. Ralph L. Miller, Chaplain of Providence Place, officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside should meet at the entrance to the cemetery at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404. wwww.etzweilerfuneralhome.com