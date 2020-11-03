Helen Markle
New Oxford - Helen G. Markle, a resident of Cross Keys Village in New Oxford, PA, and former resident of York, PA, died on November 1, 2020. She was 93 years old.
She was the wife of the late Glenn M. Markle who passed away in 2000. They were married on September 21, 1947 in Spring Grove, PA. Born in Brodbecks, PA on August 7, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Earl C. Grote and the late Anna M. Grote. She was raised by her Aunt and Uncle, George and Florence Lau in Spring Grove. She was a graduate of Spring Grove High School, class of 1945 and attended the York Junior College and Thompson Business School. She was a member of Advent Lutheran Church and a past Board member of the American Cancer Society
Auxiliary. She also was a past member of the Spring Grove and York Women's Clubs, the Matineau Music Club, Heritage Trust Auxiliary, Spring Grove Historical Society, and a Board member and Treasurer of the VNA of Spring Grove. She worked for York Bank & Trust Co. where she retired as Vice President and Trust Officer.
Surviving are her daughters Ann Madison and her husband Dean of Selinsgrove, and Ginny Davis and her husband Don of Gettysburg. She had four grandchildren, Doug Madison, Lauren Purdy, Sarah Leatherwood and Becky Davis and four Great grandchildren, Luke Purdy, Eloise Leatherwood, Sophia Purdy, and Aubrey Madison. She has one half sister, Nora Lee Sandruck and two deceased brothers William E. Lau and Earl Grote Jr.
Following cremation, services and interment will be held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Cross Keys Village Good Samaritan Fund, 2990 Carlisle Pike New Oxford, PA 17350 or SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice 2700 Luther Dr. Chambersburg, PA 17202.
