Helen R. Drawbaugh
West York - Helen R. (Knotts) Drawbaugh, 70, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Lee E. Drawbaugh.
A Celebration of Life Tribute service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York. A viewing will be held from 1-2:00 PM Friday at the Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Mrs. Drawbaugh's Tribute service can be viewed on the Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Facebook page, www.facebook.com/heffnertributes
Born May 11, 1950 in Rowlesburg, WV; a daughter of the late Anthony A. and H. Pauline (Owens) Knotts, she retired from York Hospital after 20 years of service. Mrs. Drawbaugh enjoyed reading, cross stitch, completing puzzles, and visiting with her family in West Virginia. She also loved watching british tv shows and The Great British Bake Off and game shows, particularly Jeopardy.
Mrs. Drawbaugh is survived by a daughter, Linda A. and husband James Hoover, Jr. of Thomasville; a son, Michael L. and wife Jennifer Drawbaugh of East Prospect; four grandchildren, James Hoover III, Jayme Hoover, Aryanna Drawbaugh and Alayna Drawbaugh; a sister, Charlotte and husband Dan Cassidy of York; and a brother, Leroy Knotts of York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA of York Co., 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
