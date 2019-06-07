Services
Helen R. Leiphart


1921 - 2019
Helen R. Leiphart Obituary
Helen R. Leiphart

York - Helen Ropp Leiphart, 97, entered into rest on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Autumn House East. She was the wife of the late Kenneth B. Leiphart.

Helen was born December 12, 1921 in York. The daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Lillian (Blum) Ropp.

She was a 1940M graduate of William Penn High School.

Helen is survived by a daughter Jane L. Mummert and husband Larry D. of Gardners and a grandson Justin R. Mummert of Philadelphia, She was preceded in death by two sisters: Anna Mae (Ropp) Ream and Mildred (Ropp) Leader and a brother Kenneth E. Ropp.

The burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 7, 2019
