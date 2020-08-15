Helen "Granny Mae" Robinson
With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved and devoted mother and grandmother on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home with her daughter Delores and granddaughter Michele, her loving caretakers, by her side. She was in her 94th year of life.
She was the wife of the late Walter Robinson Sr. her soulmate who passed away in 1988, after sharing 78 years of marriage. Born in Knoxville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Reverend John H. and Rosa Lee James Pinkard.
Granny Mae had worked in the housekeeping department for York Hospital, retiring after 22 years of service. She is proceeded in death by siblings Cornelius Carter, Jr. , Dorothy Pinkard and Ella Mae Pinkard, four children, Desmer Robinson, Amina Smith, Rosa Walker and James A. Robinson. She is survived by two children Walter L. Robinson Jr. and Delores Robinson both of York. PA.
A devout Christian, she was a member of the House of Bread Church of Lancaster. She was a Woman of God, who loved to pray, read bible scriptures and could be heard singing hymns throughout the day. She was a gifted singer who loved singing at church. She was able to read and play music by ear and taught herself how to play the piano. She was an excellent cook, with her sweet potatoe pie being a favorite. She loved spending summers in Virginia with her great grandchildren, making quilts, playing hopscotch, going to the beach, and watching sports. She loved the Lakers, Steelers and the New York Yankees. She was dubbed McGruff by her grandchildren because little got by her.
As a strong and feisty matriarch, she was the glue that held the family together.
She enjoyed a special bond with her grandchildren: Michele L. Robinson of Lancaster, Raquel Robinson Watson of Chester, VA, James L. Robinson of Lancaster, Reginald D. Robinson of Virginia Beach, VA, Shannon J. Robinson of York. Her legacy will continue as she leaves behind 24 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren and 30 great great grands. She is loved and cherished by many.
There will be a private viewing for immediate family on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 12:15-1 and a public viewing from 1-2 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA (masks are required and there is a limit of 25 people in the funeral home at one time). The Homegoing Service will follow at 2PM, Pastor Michael Gant and Co-Pastor Abadella Gant officiating, in the outside tent at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in Mellingers Mennonite Cemetery.