|
|
Helen Ruth Dickson
Fawn Grove - Helen Ruth (Wiley) Dickson, 88, entered into the arms of her Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Born on July 26, 1931, she was the only child of Harlan D. and Nora E. (Smith) Wiley.
Helen was born, raised, and spent the majority of her life on the original farm owned by her grandparents in Fawn Grove. She loved the solitude and serenity of the woods behind her home, the peace that nature provided and the companionship of her numerous pets. Home was always her cherished refuge.
Helen was a graduate of Delta High School, Class of 1949 and Thompson Business School in York. She also attended Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, DE.
Helen is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, K. Eugene Dickson of Fawn Grove. She was a loving mother and grandmother to her 3 children and 6 grandchildren; son, Scott E. Dickson and his wife Angie and their children Alex, Ben and Zach Dickson, son, Stephen W. Dickson and daughter, Melissa J. Heaps and her husband Paul and their children Chad, Todd, and Tabitha Heaps, all of Fawn Grove. A graveside service was held at the convenience of the family. Burial at Centre Presbyterian Cemetery, New Park, PA, Rev. Douglas Winward officiated.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Animal Rescue; 2 Heritage Farm Drive New Freedom, PA 17349 or to the S.P.C.A; 3159 Susquehanna Trail North York, PA 17406 in Helen's memory.
HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019