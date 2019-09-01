|
Helen Schroll
Spring Grove - Helen C. (Gruver) Schroll, age 81, passed away at home on August 29, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Larry L. Schroll, who passed away 2018.
Helen was born in Thomasville on March 4, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Melvin and Catherine (Brillhart) Gruver. She was a longtime member of Paradise Evangelical Lutheran Church in Thomasville and enjoyed gardening and loved animals.
She is survived by her brothers, Elmer, Ralph, Carl, Kenneth and Ronald Gruver; her sisters Annie Myers and Dorothy Hoffheins and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Lester, Charlie and Daniel Gruver and her sister Ethel Mummert.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 10:30 am at Paradise Union Cemetery, 3241 Church Rd., Thomasville PA with Rev. Doug Johnson officiating. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Paradise Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3241 Church Rd., Thomasville PA 17364 or , 314 Good Dr., Lancaster PA 17603.
Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019