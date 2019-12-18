|
|
Helen Sharp
Dover - Helen R. (Nace) Sharp, 85, of York, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Louis H. Sharp. The couple celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on August 8, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York. Viewings will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday and 9-10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. The Reverend Ruthann Seibert will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in York.
Mrs. Sharp was born in Spring Grove on September 12, 1934, the daughter of the late John and Charlotte "Lottie" (Rishel) Nace. She retired after 28 years of service for the former McCrory's Distribution and prior to that had worked for Pfaltzgraff.
She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ in Dover. She and her husband enjoyed traveling all over the world and domestically on bus trips. She enjoyed country music and attending many shows.
Mrs. Sharp leaves a son, Randy Sharp and his wife Sandy of Dover; two daughters, Wendy Raab and her husband David of York and Treva McMaster and her husband Daniel of Manchester; four grandchildren, Jamie Musson and her husband David, Melissa McMaster, Olivia Sarver and her husband, Kyle, and Deanna Kirby and her husband Wolfgang, three great grandchildren, Braylynn McMaster, Nathan Musson, and Sophia Musson. Also, three brothers, Raymond, John, and Ralph Nace all of Spring Grove; and five sisters, Edith Brenneman of York, Florence Myers of Stewartstown, Erma Keiser of Glenville, Verna Bankert of Hanover, and Ruth Ann Stremmel of Spring Grove. She was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters, Melvin, Harry, Charles, and Edward Nace, Thelma Gordon, and stillborn twins.
Memorial contributions may be made to , St. Jude Tribute Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice and Community Care, 224 St. Charles Way, York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Hospice and Community Care for all of their exceptional work and dedication, especially Kim and Holly.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019