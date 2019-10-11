|
|
Helen Slagle
Spring Grove - Helen E. (Stearn) Slagle, age 85, passed away at home, with her family by her side, on October 11, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Gerald L. Slagle Sr., who passed away in 2010.
Helen was born in York on December 1, 1933 and was the oldest daughter of 10 children of the late Luther Stearn and the late Nora (Cooper) Stearn. She worked as a hostess at Reliance Café in West York for over 23 years prior to retiring. She was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stoverstown.
She is survived by her daughters Bonita Rosengrant and husband Bill, Lorraine Walker and husband Matthew and Cathy Grim and her sons Gerald Slagle Jr. and wife Molly, David Slagle and wife Kim and Kevin Slagle and wife Peggy; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 brothers, 5 sisters and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Jamie Franklin and her sisters Thelma and Louise.
The family would like to thank her caregiver Carolyn from Home Instead and the staff of Caring Hospice for the love and care they gave to Helen.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday at 2:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4767 Lehman Rd., Spring Grove with Rev. Dr. Bradley Dayett officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Paul Union Cemetery in Stoverstown. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 1:00-2:00 PM at the church. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Spring Grove , P.O. Box 54., Spring Grove PA 17362 or Caring Hospice 101 Good Dr., Lancaster PA 17603.
Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019