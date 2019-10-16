|
|
Helen T. Taylor
York - Helen T. Taylor, 94, entered into rest at York Hospital on Monday, October 14, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Alfred L. Taylor.
Mrs. Taylor was born April 12, 1925 in Seven Valleys, PA. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lettie Tripplett.
She was a member of St. Stephens United Church of Christ.
A visitation will be held from 10-10:30am on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2114 West Market St. York. Those is attendance will process to Mount Prospect Cemetery, 4258 Zeiglers Church Rd. Seven Valleys, for an 11:00 graveside service.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by a son, Keith Taylor; three great-grandchildren, Alisha, Cameron, and Devin Taylor.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019