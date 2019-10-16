Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Prospect Cemetery
4258 Zeiglers Church Rd.
Seven Valleys, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen T. Taylor


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen T. Taylor Obituary
Helen T. Taylor

York - Helen T. Taylor, 94, entered into rest at York Hospital on Monday, October 14, 2019.

She was the wife of the late Alfred L. Taylor.

Mrs. Taylor was born April 12, 1925 in Seven Valleys, PA. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lettie Tripplett.

She was a member of St. Stephens United Church of Christ.

A visitation will be held from 10-10:30am on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2114 West Market St. York. Those is attendance will process to Mount Prospect Cemetery, 4258 Zeiglers Church Rd. Seven Valleys, for an 11:00 graveside service.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by a son, Keith Taylor; three great-grandchildren, Alisha, Cameron, and Devin Taylor.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now