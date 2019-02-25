Services
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Mount Wolf - Helena M. Carroll, 62, died February 21, 2019 at York Hospital. Born September 25, 1956 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late John Edward and Theresa S. (Wunder) Smith.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Noon at Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, 7922 Wise Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Baltimore.

Local arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019
