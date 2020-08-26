1/1
Helga Dickerson
Helga Dickerson

YORK - Helga M. (Schubert) Dickerson, 77, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home in York.

Mrs. Dickerson was born in Bad Neustadt, Germany on July 6, 1943, the daughter of the late Arthur and Paula (Link) Schubert. She retired from Central York High School, where she was a custodian for over 16 years. She also enjoyed gardening.

Mrs. Dickerson leaves four daughters; Gabriela "Gabby" Weishuhn of Mount Pocono, Denise Jimenez of Huntsville, Alabama, Dianna Brenner of York, and Debra Welsh of Dover, nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jessica Weishuhn.

Services are private. Heffner Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road in York is assisting the family with arrangements. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
