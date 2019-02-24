Services
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Helga L. Geiman Obituary
Helga L. Geiman

Thomasville - Helga L. Geiman, 87, of Thomasville, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home at Sprenkle Drive.

Born in Frankfurt, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Jakob and Agnes E. (Herwig) Leonhardt. Helga was the loving wife of the late Richard L. Geiman with whom she shared 53 years of marriage until his passing on November 16, 2004.

Mrs. Geiman was a 65-year member of Hanover Community Church. She worked in retail for many years until her retirement.

Mrs. Geiman enjoyed Counted Cross Stitch, Baking, Birdwatching, going to the Outer Banks, going to church activities whenever she was able, but she especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Helga is survived by her children, Margaret L. Hoff (Thomas) of Jefferson, PA, Gregory B. Geiman (Kathy) of East Berlin, PA, David L. Geiman (Gail) of Thomasville, PA, and Christopher M. Geiman of York New Salem, PA; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; one brother, Heinz G. Leonhardt and a sister, Herta G. Keeble. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter; and two brothers, Hans J. Leonhardt and Helmet B. Leonhardt.

A Funeral Service to celebrate and remember Helga's life will be held 11 AM, Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with her pastor, the Rev. Scott Brown officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10 - 11 AM, Monday, February 25, 2019 at the funeral home.

Contributions in Helga's memory may be made to Hanover Community Church, 1959 Smith Station Road, Hanover, PA 17331.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
