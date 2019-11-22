|
Henrietta E. MacArthur
York, PA - On Thursday, November 21st, 2019, Henrietta E. MacArthur left this life to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She celebrated her 100th birthday in September surrounded by friends and family and arrived in heaven in time to celebrate her husband's 100th birthday the day after Thanksgiving.
Born September 5, 1919, daughter of Harry and Effie Gross, she was raised during the great depression and understood the meaning of hard work and being frugal. She was a meticulous homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her Lord first, then family, friends and her country.
She was preceded in death by her only love, Merle D. MacArthur; daughter, Donna M. Senft; and grandson, Colin MacArthur Simpson, and six siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Gala L. Simpson and husband, Ken; her grandson, Allen F. Mull and wife, Susan; her last remaining sister, Madelyn Witmer; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Henrietta had a sense of humor. We often joked about her longevity saying that her friends in heaven were probably concerned that she didn't make it. She still laughed even though her tired body and soul longed for heaven. But if she could tell us something today, she would borrow words from Rev. Billy Graham whom she admired greatly, she would say that when you hear that she's dead, "don't you believe a word of it! I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God."
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Peter's Church, 1708 Seitzville Road, Seven Valleys, PA with Pastor Tom Beck, officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Heiland View Cemetery, Red Lion, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC, 28201.
