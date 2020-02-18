|
Henrietta J. Boyer
York - Henrietta J. Boyer passed away on February 17th 2020. She was the loving wife of Raymond E. Boyer and together shared 64 years of marriage till his passing in October 2016.
Born April 4, 1928 in Gettysburg, Henrietta "Hen or Aunt Henny" Boyer was the daughter of the late Galen and Esther (Kepner) Brindle. Henrietta worked as an office clerk at the former Jack's Department Store. Afterwards she was a homemaker to both her children and grandchildren.
She was an active member of St. James Lutheran Church in West York and the West York Fireman's auxiliary. One of her enjoyments was helping to prepare the large meals at the annual church dinners.
Henrietta is survived by her daughter, Beverly Ensor, son, Michael Boyer and son Douglas Boyer and his wife Denise. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Brenda Fanale and her husband Dale. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Kyla and husband Justin May, Matt Ensor and partner Damian, Sarah and her husband Dr. Rumon Chakravarty, and Emily Boyer. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Samson May and Sophia Chakravarty.
She was preceded in death by her sister Mrs. Jean Leedy and her son-in-law Keith Ensor.
Funeral services are under the direction of John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, 2114 W. Market Street, York. A celebration of life service will be at 11:00am on Saturday February 22, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Church, 25 North Adams Street York. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00am. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 25 N. Adams Street York PA 17404.
The family would like to thank the staff at Country Meadows for the care of our mother.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020