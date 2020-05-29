Henrietta L. ChronisterYork - Henrietta L. Chronister, 100, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Sprenkle Drive.She was the wife of the late William R. Chronister.Henrietta was born in Saginaw on November 5, 1919, daughter of the late Harvey L. and Emma K. (Hoover) Houdeshell.Henrietta worked at the former Jayson's as a seamstress and then at Fincor Corporation as an assembler. She was a member of Mount Zion United Church of Christ, Sychar Shrine #36, White Shrine of Jerusalem, Yorktowne Cedarettes, and Yorktowne Council #2194, Royal Arcanum. She also was involved in card clubs and was an avid reader.She is survived by her daughter, Sandra A. Wolfe and her husband, Barry; four grandchildren, Kathryn L. Crone, Deborah L. Kefauver and her husband, Robert, Brian L. Wolfe and his wife, Paggie, and Stefanie Brutout and her husband, Scott; six great grandchildren; and her brother in law, Herbert Chronister and his wife, Pearl. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Hazel Ness and Mary Louise Morrison.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the skilled care center staff at SpiriTrust for the care given to Henrietta during her time there.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held in Mount Rose Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran, Skilled Care, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA 17404.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.