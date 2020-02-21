|
|
Henrietta Stahl
Hanover - Henrietta R. Stahl, 100, of York and formerly of Hanover, passed peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran - The Village at Kelly Drive, York, PA. She was the wife of the late Donald L. Stahl who passed away December 16, 1976.
Born May 21, 1919 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Clinton W. and Elsie M. (Kehr) Sipling.
Henrietta was a lifetime member of Grace United Church of Christ, Hanover where she was active in the Ladies of Grace and also served as a Sunday School Teacher. She was also a member of the Hanover Chapter #378 Order of Eastern Star. Henrietta was employed for many years as a seamstress at Whisler's Dry Cleaning. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo and was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan.
Mrs. Stahl is survived by her children, Dean Stahl and his wife Joy and Faye Myers and her husband Earl all of Hanover, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Lynn Stahl and her brothers, George and Millard Sipling.
A service to celebrate the life of Henrietta Stahl will be held at 11:00am on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Grace United Church of Christ, 100 Fourth St., Hanover, PA with Pastor Bonnie J. Whittier officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Monday from 10:00am until the time of the service at church. Burial will be in York Road Cemetery, Hanover.
Contributions in memory of Henrietta Stahl may be made to Grace U.C.C. at the address above or to the SpiriTrust Benevolent Fund, 750 Kelly Dr., York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020