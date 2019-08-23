|
|
Henry Blaine Marston Jr.
York - Henry Blaine Marston Jr., formerly of York, PA passed away at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the age of 59. Born February 2, 1960 in York, PA. He was the son of Henry Marston Sr. and the late Jacqueline S. (Myers) Marston.
Henry was a graduate of William Penn High School, class of 1978. A kind and loving son, father, and grandfather. Henry enjoyed watching Nascar, spending time with his grandchildren and family, predicting the weather forecast, and listening to Rock N Roll.
Surviving are his father, Henry B. Marston Sr. His daughters, Ciara T. Callen and husband Matthew Callen V of Bealeton, VA, and Justine R. Rowe and husband Michael Rowe of Lewistown, PA. His sons, Travis J. Marston and wife Nickole Marston of Hanover, PA and Nathaniel T. Fellows of York, PA. His grandchildren, Makaila, Kyra, Aaliyah, Jayden, and Ivy. Sisters Christine Fauth, and Tracy Flohr. Preceded in death by his mother, Jacqueline S. (Myers) Marston and a sister Peggy Marston Trimper.
Henry lovingly donated his body to Anatomy Gifts Registry of Hanover, MD. Contributions may be made in Henry's memory to Compassionate Care Hospice 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive Suite 100 Camp Hill, PA 17011 800-777-5109. A celebration of Henry's life will be held at a later time at the discretion of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019