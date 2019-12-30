|
|
Henry C. Dietrich
Lower Windsor Township - Henry C. Dietrich, 92 of Lower Windsor Township, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, December 27th. He was the beloved husband of Grace V. (Orwick) Dietrich. The couple would have celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in January.
Mr. Dietrich was born in Dallastown on November 29, 1927 and was the son of the late Paul P. and Mabel I. (Stump) Dietrich.
Henry was a veteran of World War II, proudly serving in the United States Army in the 1st Infantry Division, also known as the "Big Red One." He retired from United Piece and Die in York after 35 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, landscaping, fishing and hunting. He was also a member of the .
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Bradley C. Dietrich and his wife Beverly of Wrightsville and his daughter, Donna M. Leik of Wrightsville. He is also survived by a brother, John Dietrich and his wife Judy of Philadelphia and a sister, Violet Descar and her husband Bill of Dallastown; as well as his grandchildren, Douglas Leik and Brandon Leik.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Kenneth Dietrich and his son in law, Robert Leik.
A service to honor Henry's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St. Dallastown, with Pastor Keith Schmuck officiating. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday and will begin at 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment to follow in Mount Rose Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Dallastown American Legion Post 605.
To share condolences please visit
www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019