Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Henry C. Stein Obituary
Henry C. Stein

West Manchester Twp. - Harry C. Stein, age 87, of West Manchester Township, York, died at 9:51 PM Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Country Meadows York-West. He was the husband of the late Delores L. (Brenneman) Stein.

Born November 14, 1932 in York, the son of the late Harry C. and Esther (Pfaltzgraff) Stein, he attended West York High School and served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was retired after 45 years of employment with Shipley Energy, Mobile Oil, and Goodling Oil Company. He also owned and operated a floor refinishing business.

Mr. Stein is survived by two sons, Douglas H. Stein, and his wife Elizabeth "Betty", of Spring Grove, and David H. Stein, and his wife, Deborah, of York; three grandchildren, Jacquelyn Limpkin, Jessica Henning, and Jennifer Finn; and nine great grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with Chaplain Michael Fischer officiating. Private burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery, with military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. A public gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to York YMCA, 90 N. Newberry Street, York, PA 17401; or to the Boy Scouts of America Troop 23, c/o Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market Street, York, PA 17401.

KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2020
