Henry E. Boerner
MOUNT WOLF - Henry E. Boerner, 79, of Mount Wolf, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Linda D. (Snyder) Boerner whom he married 59 years ago on December 17, 1960.
Henry was born June 7, 1940, in Saginaw and was the son of the late Henry and Lillie (Holler) Boerner.
He graduated in 1958 from Central York High School in York. He was employed for over 20 years with First Energy - Met-Ed before retiring in 1996.
In addition to his wife, Linda, Henry is survived by his son, Scott Boerner of Montgomery County, Pa; his daughter, Lori Ann Grothouse and her husband, Michael, Sr. of Manchester; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Services and burial for Henry will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019