Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church
Pawleys, Island, SC
Henry Ferree Woltman Obituary
Henry Ferree Woltman

Pawleys Island, SC - Henry Ferree Woltman age 76, of Pawleys Island, SC, formerly of Fort Washington, MD, passed away on April 5, 2019, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born on June 9, 1942 in York, PA he was the son of the late Donald and Fairy Woltman.

He received his undergraduate degree at Gettysburg College and master's degree at Bucknell University; he spent 35 years at the U.S. Census Bureau as a mathematical statistician, serving in various planning, research and development capacities. He was an avid golfer and beloved husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Grady Horak; son, Andy (Amy) Woltman and daughter Becky (Bob) Beveridge; stepchildren, Jennifer (Pete) Danna and Joe (Beth) Horak; ten beautiful grandchildren, and a sister, Mary Ann Mann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Shelby in 1999; a son, Matthew and a brother, Donald Woltman Jr.

A service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church in Pawleys, Island, SC with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to be made in Henry's memory to: Tidelands Community Hospice, 2591 N. Fraser St. Georgetown, SC 29440 or The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710.

Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019
