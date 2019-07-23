Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Roefaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry G. Roefaro


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry G. Roefaro Obituary
Henry G. Roefaro

York - Henry G. "Hank" Roefaro, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of June M. (Barber) Roefaro to whom he was married for 60 years.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with Reverend Keith Carroll officiating. A viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Born on December 15, 1937 in Altoona, he was a son of the late John and Louise (Restauri) Roefaro. Mr. Roefaro was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in York.

Chief Warrant Officer Hank Roefaro retired from the U.S. Army after 36 years combined government services. He served on active duty in the Marine Corps, Air Force and Army Special Forces during world crisis in Panama, Lebanon, Cuba, Vietnam, Granada and Dessert Storm. Among the many awards he received were two Presidential Citations, Expeditionary Medal, Meritorious Service Medals, two Army Commendation Medals and an Army Achievement Medal and Weapons Expert.

Hank enjoyed weightlifting, running, target practice, the beach and cooking Italian food.

Along with his wife, June, Hank is survived by his son, Chris Roefaro and wife, Stacy of New Providence; two daughters, Tina Prestopine and husband, David of York and Michelle Strausbaugh and husband, Bill of Columbia; five grandchildren, Nicole Torres and husband, Michael of York, Eric Klineyoung of York, Abigail Roefaro of New Providence, Emily Roefaro of New Providence and Breaunna Strausbaugh of Columbia; two great grandchildren, Austin Rhoads and Alaundra Torres; and brother, Ronald Roefaro and wife, Eileen of Altoona.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans of Central PA, 4219 East Trindle Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now