Henry G. Roefaro
York - Henry G. "Hank" Roefaro, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of June M. (Barber) Roefaro to whom he was married for 60 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with Reverend Keith Carroll officiating. A viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Born on December 15, 1937 in Altoona, he was a son of the late John and Louise (Restauri) Roefaro. Mr. Roefaro was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in York.
Chief Warrant Officer Hank Roefaro retired from the U.S. Army after 36 years combined government services. He served on active duty in the Marine Corps, Air Force and Army Special Forces during world crisis in Panama, Lebanon, Cuba, Vietnam, Granada and Dessert Storm. Among the many awards he received were two Presidential Citations, Expeditionary Medal, Meritorious Service Medals, two Army Commendation Medals and an Army Achievement Medal and Weapons Expert.
Hank enjoyed weightlifting, running, target practice, the beach and cooking Italian food.
Along with his wife, June, Hank is survived by his son, Chris Roefaro and wife, Stacy of New Providence; two daughters, Tina Prestopine and husband, David of York and Michelle Strausbaugh and husband, Bill of Columbia; five grandchildren, Nicole Torres and husband, Michael of York, Eric Klineyoung of York, Abigail Roefaro of New Providence, Emily Roefaro of New Providence and Breaunna Strausbaugh of Columbia; two great grandchildren, Austin Rhoads and Alaundra Torres; and brother, Ronald Roefaro and wife, Eileen of Altoona.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans of Central PA, 4219 East Trindle Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 23, 2019