Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Henry John Rohleder


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
York - Henry John Rohleder, 77, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Manor Care South.

He was the husband of Marie Louise (Gross) Rohleder, sharing 55 years of marriage.

Henry was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 4, 1941, son of the late Herman and Elizabeth (Cronau) Rohleder.

Henry served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a mechanic at various locations. Henry enjoyed woodcarving. He was a member of the Yorkarvers. He was a black powder gun shooter and also a member of the Susquehanna Powder Horns Club and Blue Ridge Rifle Club, where he was shoot director for 15 years.

In addition to his wife, Henry is survived by a son, John Rohleder and his wife, Julie of Vermont; and a daughter, Christine Lyle and her husband, Wayne of Maine.

Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
