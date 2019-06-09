Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Henry Korte Jr.


RED LION - Henry F. Korte, Jr., 82 passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of he late Jacquelin L. (Treadway) Korte, who passed away June 2, 2019. The couple had celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary.

Burial will be private in Suburban Memorial Gardens. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Mr. Korte was born in Dauphin County on November 4, 1936, the son of the late Henry F. Korte, Sr. and Irene L. (Hammacher) Slater. He retired from AmeriGas Propane in West York.

Mr. Korte was a member of the Viking Club and the NRA.

Mr. Korte leaves two sons, Robert E. Korte and his wife Karen in Red Lion and Brian S. Korte and his wife Carletta in York Haven; two step sons Jeff Martin and his fiancé, Jill Steinheimer of Dover and Ed L. Martin of York; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to , York County Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 9, 2019
