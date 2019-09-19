Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church of York
3920 E. Prospect Road
York, PA
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church of York
3920 E. Prospect Road
York, PA
Henry Stanley Stull

Henry Stanley Stull Obituary
Henry Stanley Stull

Red Lion - Henry Stanley Stull, 83, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at home. He was the loving husband of Betty Lou (McCleary) Stull and they would have been married for sixty years on September 26. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Henry Carr and Helen A. (Baer) Stull. Henry worked for various companies over the years, but he spent a significant amount of time in sales for the horticultural industry. He was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church, enjoyed studying and teaching God's Word, and he taught adult Sunday School classes. Henry will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, David Stull and Melanie Stull; and one grandson, Tyler Stull. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 10 - 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church of York, 3920 E. Prospect Road, York, PA 17406. A memorial service will begin at the church at 11 a.m. on Thursday with Rev. Steven Warner officiating. Interment is private and at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Henry's memory to Grace Baptist Church at the above address.

HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
