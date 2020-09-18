1/1
Henry Wherley
1945 - 2020
Henry Wherley

New Freedom - Henry "Hank" A. Wherley, age 75, passed away at York Hospital on September 17, 2020. He was the husband of the late Judy (Winemiller) who passed away in 2018.

Henry was born in York on March 10, 1945 and was the son of the late Lloyd and Margaret (Rosier) Wherley. He graduated from Susquehannock High School Class of 1963. Henry retired from the Shrewsbury Borough Department of Public Works. He was a member and sat on the council for New Hope Fissel's United Church of Christ. Henry also enjoyed gardening, traveling, and had a love for all animals.

Henry is survived by his sons Jonathan and Timothy Wherley; and his granddaughter Isabella. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Melvin Wherley; and his sister Lucille Edwards.

The family services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
