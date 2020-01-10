Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
2650 Freysville Rd
Red Lion, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
2650 Freysville Rd
Red Lion, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herald Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herald W. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herald W. Smith Obituary
Herald W. Smith

RED LION - Herald W. Smith, 75, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Linda R. (Ruppert) Smith to whom he was married for 55 years.

Herald was the son of the late Ruth Mason and grandson of the late William F. and Mabel E. Stonesifer. He was a graduate of Westminster Senior High School—Class of 1962 and served in the Maryland National Guard.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Smith is also survived by two sons, Darrell and Jason Smith; his step sister, Gail Hartlaub and an uncle, Mick Mackley. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Blizzard

Herald enjoyed going to Corn Hill Fishing & Hunting Club, playing cards at Yorkanna Gun Club and watching football and baseball.

He retired from Safeway after 30 years, where he was employed as a manager. Following his retirement he worked with Maier's Bakery.

Herald's family was the love of his life. He will be sadly missed Always and Forever.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2650 Freysville Rd, Red Lion. Officiating the service will be his pastor, the Rev. Paul Frank. A visitation will be held from 10-11AM, Wednesday at the church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -