Herbert D. Myers
Fairview Twp. - Herbert D. Myers, 69, of Fairview Twp., passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in his residence.
He was a retired Road Foreman with Fairview Twp. for more than 43 years, a farmer, a local produce man and an avid hunter.
Herb was known to most as a bit of a hard-head, but in fact only showed tough love for those around him to succeed in their future.
Herb was born in Dover Twp. to the late Herbert W. and Annie (Crone) Myers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Mearl A. Myers.
He is survived by his wife of more than fifty years, Arlene M. (Reynolds) Myers; children, Dwayne A. Myers (Dawn) and Belinda A. Myers (David), both of New Cumberland; sisters, Doris L. Still of Conway, SC and Patricia L. Myers of New Cumberland; six grandchildren, Clayton, Chasity, Sara, Jennifer, Nikita and Tiffany; and seven great grandchildren, Sandra, Zahara, Anthony, Trinity, Fiona, Wesley and Avaleen.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm, Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, New Cumberland with the Rev. Timothy L. Hoffman officiating. Visitation will be from 5 - 6:30 pm Thursday in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
To send messages of condolence to Herb's family or for driving directions, please visit www.Parthemore.com .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019