Herbert E. "Herb" Grove

York - Herbert E. "Herb" Grove, 59, of York passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Wellspan York Hospital.

Herb was born on May 22, 1960. Son of the late Eugene H. Grove and the late Helen R. (Jones) Grove.

He was a machine operator for Flinchbaugh Engineering and previously worked for New York Wirecloth and York Saw and Knife.

He was a 1978 graduate of William Penn Senior High School.

The visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 12 noon, Monday, December 16, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.

902 Mt. Rose Ave. The funeral service will begin at Noon with the Rev. David Farwell officiating. Burial will be in St. John's (Sadlers) Church Cemetery.

Herb is survived by two sisters; Judith L. Groft of Manassas, VA, and Patricia J. Rhinehart, wife of Terrence L., of York. Two nephews; Stanley Groft (Joy), and Terrence P. Rhinehart (Lori).

Three nieces; Denise Sisak, Amy J. Hinton (James), Brooke James (Jesse). 5 great nieces and 3 great nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 924-N Colonial Ave. York, PA 17403.

"He was a loving, devoted brother, uncle , and friend and will be greatly missed."
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
