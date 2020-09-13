Herbert E. GroveYork - Herbert E. Grove, 68, entered into rest on Friday August 28th 2020. Born on November 6th 1951 in York. He was the son of the late Herbert Leverne Grove and Virginia May Shorb of York. He was the loving husband of Diane (Herman) Grove, which whom he has cherished for more then 50 years.In addition to Diane, Herbert leaves to cherish his memory, children - Jarred Grove and preceded in death wife Jeanie, Destry and wife Jonell, Colin and companion Kristeen. He also leaves sisters, Mary Messersmith, Nancy Glatfelter, Norma Furst, Jennie Thomas and one brother, William Grove - 5 grandsons and one granddaughter, 4 great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.Herbert was known for long nature walks at the lake, his great interest in music and was an avid player of the guitar and enjoyed feeding the squirrels at his backdoor.We didn't want this day to come so quickly and all we can do is think of how to move on in this time of sorrow. This is how we will get through - We will talk to him everyday and think in our minds that he is only a memory away and know that we will see him again someday. Herb will be truly missed by friends and family. May he REST IN PEACE.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marfan Syndrome charities.