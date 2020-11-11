1/1
Herbert E. Schmidt
Herbert E. Schmidt

York - Herbert E. Schmidt, 90, of York, passed away at home on November 9, 2020.

He is survived by his spouse, Ruth, and his two sons: Frederick (Brenda) of Belfair, Washington, and Douglas (Beth) of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania.

He was predeceased by two sons: Stephen (Billie) and John. Herb had 5 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Additionally, he will be missed by his long time companion, Linda, and her family.

He was the son of the late Christian and Mildred Schmidt of York. Herb graduated from West York High School and Millersville University. He worked in several school districts, retiring as Principal from York Suburban Middle School in 1987. He had two great passions in his life- playing, coaching, and officiating sports and sailing on the Chesapeake. Although his accomplishments were extensive, an annual track and field relays event was among his favorite. In 1960, Herb created the West York Relays which became the York Suburban Relays. In 2011, it was renamed the Herb Schmidt Relays in his honor. Herb was inducted into the York Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 and In 2016 was awarded the PSADA Distinguished Service Award.

Following his wishes, there will be no service at this time.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be sent to The Herb Schmidt Relays, c/o Booster Club, York Suburban High School, 1800 Hollywood Dr., York, PA 17403.






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
