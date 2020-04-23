|
|
Herbert J. Myers
Dover - Herbert J. Myers, age 62, of Dover, died peacefully, at the UPMC Memorial Hospital, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Hanover on August 14, 1957, he was the son of the late Donald and Betty (Cornbower) Myers.
Herb was a 1975 graduate of Spring Grove High School. He went on to serve as a Staff Sergeant in the US Airforce, serving in the Gulf War. Following his time in the service, Herb became the fleet manager for Apple Chevrolet, retiring in 2019. Herb was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Dover, the Jefferson Rifle Club, and the Dry Run Hunting Camp in Clearfield County.
Herb enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing, especially in the mountains of Northwest Pennsylvania. He was always very handy, and was known for his beautiful woodwork. Herb loved to spend time outside with family and friends, especially when he got to fire up the bbq grill.
Herb is survived by his daughter Kaitlyn M. Tillinghast, and her husband J. Luke of York, his beloved grandson J. Liam Tillinhast, his brothers Elmer Myers of Mechanicsburg, Eugene Myers of Calera, AL, Ted Myers, and his wife Tina of Jefferson, Steven Myers of McSherrystown, and his sister Anna Baile of Hanover.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service to celebrate Herb's life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Herb's memory may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 9 North Main Street, Dover, PA 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020