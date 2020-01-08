|
|
Herbert L. Fuller, Jr.
Dover - Herbert L. Fuller, Jr., 71, entered into rest on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at his granddaughter, Tessa and her fiance Naquan's home.
He was born June 6, 1948 in York. The son of the late Herbert L. Fuller, Sr. and Miriam (Eisenhour) Fuller.
Herbert was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a drill press operator for York International and later Johnson Controls.
A viewing will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York, with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Adrian Boxley officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery with full military honors by the York County Veteran Honor Guard.
Herbert is survived by four children: Brian Fuller, David Fuller, John Fuller and Beth Fuller all of York, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a brother Larry Fuller and a sister Darlene Crawl of Dover.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020