Herbert R. Witta Jr. Obituary
Herbert R. Witta, Jr.

York - Herbert R Witta, Jr., 90, of York passed away on April 11, 2020 at Pappus House.

Son of the late H. Russel and Catherine (Boring) Witta and married 61 years to Janet L. (Storm) Witta. They had 5 children. Survived by 2 sons, Ryan Witta and Steve and his wife Amy Witta; Daughter Angie Witta; Two brothers, Jim and wife Darlys Witta, Mike and wife Barb Witta; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by 2 daughters, Kathy Witta and Cindy Akin, and his sister Doris Witta.

He was a U.S Marine during the Korea war.

Funeral will be held at the convince of the family. Burial will be at Holy Savior cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pappus House, 253 Cherry St. York, PA

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
