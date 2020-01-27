|
|
Herbert W. Stone
York - Herbert W. "Bunny" Stone, 76, entered into rest Saturday January 25, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Jo Ann (Hirschfield) Stone.
Services will be private. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Stone was born April 25, 1943 in York, a son of the late George T., III, and Elizabeth (Lamb) Stone. He opened Stone Auto Sales in Red Lion in 1988.
Bunny is survived by his wife; children Sean P. Stone and his wife Lora, Robin S. Montalvo and her husband Hector, Jeremy D. Haines and his wife Kerrie, Matthew P. Haines and his wife Mindi; grandchildren Elizabeth A. Younger, Christopher R. Stone, Jordan D. Haines, M. Dakota Haines, Caden M. Haines, Zoe P. Haines; and a brother Jeffrey Stone. He was preceded in death by a brother George T. Stone; and a grandson Richard L. Morgan.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020