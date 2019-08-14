|
Herman F. Anspach, Jr.
LANCASTER - Herman F. Anspach, Jr., 94, of York, formerly of Lancaster, passed away, Monday morning, August 12, 2019 at Providence Place in Dover. He was the husband of Lillian (Louser) Anspach whom he married 72 years ago on February 22, 1947.
He was born July 27, 1925 in Lebanon, Pa., and was the son of the late Herman, Sr., and Carrie (Miller) Anspach.
He graduated in 1942 from Lebanon High School and later from Penn State University Summa Cum Laude with a Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a registered professional engineer and certified Journey Machinist. He was employed as a Mechanical Engineer during his career primarily at Raybestos Manhattan. He attended St. Paul United Methodist Church in Manchester. He proudly served his country in the United States Army 11th Engineering Combat Battalion.
In addition to his wife, Lillian, Herman is survived by his two sons, James H. Anspach and his wife Laura of Bend, OR, Stephen A. Anspach and his wife Leeanne of Lititz, Pa, and his daughter, Eileen Close and her husband Duane of Dover. Herman was preceded in death by his sisters, Ernestine Anspach and Dorothy Bashore. He has 5 grandchildren, Heather Close Beam (Jesse), Kevin Close (Victoria), Holly Close Sarti (Corey), Dr. Amber Close Crow (C. Ashley) and Emily Close Pitt (Brian). There are 13 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Mount Annville Cemetery in Lebanon. A luncheon and fellowship will follow the graveside service at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Manchester. Officiating at the service will be his pastor Reverend James Parker from St. Paul United Methodist Church in Manchester. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider St. Paul United Methodist Church 4360 Board Road, Manchester, Pa., 17345 or to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way Ste 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019