Herman Robertson
YORK - Herman G. "Robby" Robertson, 99, died at 10:42 AM Thursday, July 18, 2019 at The Brunswick at Longstown. He was the husband of the late Nancy Harris Robertson and Anne Belle Robertson.
Born January 7, 1920 in Cartersville, VA he was the son of Oley Washingtonfield and Fannie Gray Robertson. Robby graduated from high school and joined the Navy in 1938. The Navy was his career for 30 years, retiring in 1968. During his tenure in the Navy, Robby saw many parts of the world from Panama to Europe, plus multiple duty stations across the US and Pacific Fleet. He reached the Rank of Master Chief with his top responsibility being the Leading Chief for CVG16 in the Pacific Fleet. He ended his Navy career ushering in computerized maintenance for Navy aircraft at the Rank of AFCM. Robby earned many different awards during his career: American Defense Service and Campaign medals, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal and National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star.
After retirement, he attended Memphis State University now The University of Memphis, where received his BBA and MBA with honors. He then worked for the University for 16 years before building a home and moving to the York Area. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #671, Millington, TN since 1981.
While in York, Robby volunteered for the Literacy Council and Red Lion Library. He was a member of Aldersgate UM Church. Robby loved sports playing Tennis and Golf.
Robby is survived by two sons, Mark S. Robertson and wife Suzanne of York, Jan A. Robertson and wife Cealia of Burke, VA, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and sisters Mildred Arlene Partin, Wilson, NC and Pattie Maples, Farmville, VA. He was preceded in death by his sister Edna Earl Nichols.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on August 10, 2019, with visitation an hour before starting at 1 p.m. at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, in Red Lion. Masonic Rites will be performed by the Red Lion Masonic Lodge as well as military honors by York County Veterans Honor Guard at the start of the service. Robby's ashes will be buried at sea in the future.
The family wishes to thank Memorial White Rose Hospice and the many caregivers, especially Marlin, who helped Robby through his last months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to NBOF Boy Scout Council, 1 Baden Powell Lane
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050-2344,or York Literacy Council, 800 E King St #3, York, PA 17401 or Memorial White Rose Hospice, 1412 6th Ave, York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 24, 2019