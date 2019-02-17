|
|
Hermine M. (Schmidt) Gwinn
York - Hermine M. (Schmidt) Gwinn, of York, entered into God's care on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, with family by her side, at 8 PM at her residence at the age of 76. She was the wife of Troy P. Gwinn to whom she married in Germany, on October 18, 1963, celebrating 55 years together.
She was born in Butzbach, Germany on February 17, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Hermann and Johanna (Keller) Schmidt. Hermine attended school in Germany. She enjoyed working in retail for more than 22 years. Her hobbies included, sewing, baking, camping, needlepoint, quilting, traveling and country music concerts, but most of all she loved spending time with her children and family. She was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Red Lion.
Besides her husband, Troy, she leaves her four children, Eric L. Gwinn and wife Angie of Jefferson, Sandra "Heidi" K. Einsig and husband Mark of Red Lion, Carmen A. Taughinbaugh and husband Kroy of Harpers Ferry, WV and Patrick A. Gwinn and wife Toby of Hillsborough NC. She was the loving grandmother of eight and great grandmother of four. She was preceded in death by her brother, Hans Karl Schmidt and her loving dog Skipper.
Viewing will be on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 10-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Hermine will begin at 11 am at the funeral home with her pastor, Courtney Erzkus, officiating. Entombment will take place in the Chapel Mausoleum at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, followed by a luncheon at Grace Lutheran Church, 220 North Charles St., Red Lion.
I give you this one thought to keep, I am with you still- do not weep. Do not think of me as gone-I am with you still- in each new dawn.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to Grace Lutheran Church at the address listed above.
www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019